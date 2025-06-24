Left Menu

Y S Sharmila Slams Government for Financial Strains & Unmet Promises

Y S Sharmila, Andhra Pradesh Congress president, criticized the TDP-led state government for financially overburdening citizens with increased power tariffs amounting to Rs 15,000 crore. She further accused the government of failing to fulfill promises on fee reimbursements, Aarogyasri dues, and financial aid schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nellore | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Y S Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, has launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led state government, accusing it of economically burdening the populace with an increased power tariff of Rs 15,000 crore.

Sharmila slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for not settling fee reimbursement and Aarogyasri dues, which are pegged at Rs 4,700 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, respectively. She labeled their key initiatives as failures and criticized the reduced reach of financial aid schemes.

Additionally, Sharmila accused the BJP of betraying the southern state by denying the promised special category status and modifying the Polavaram project's parameters. Despite these alleged grievances, she noted a lack of opposition from other political entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

