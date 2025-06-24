Y S Sharmila Slams Government for Financial Strains & Unmet Promises

Y S Sharmila, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president, has launched a scathing attack on the TDP-led state government, accusing it of economically burdening the populace with an increased power tariff of Rs 15,000 crore.

Sharmila slammed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for not settling fee reimbursement and Aarogyasri dues, which are pegged at Rs 4,700 crore and Rs 4,000 crore, respectively. She labeled their key initiatives as failures and criticized the reduced reach of financial aid schemes.

Additionally, Sharmila accused the BJP of betraying the southern state by denying the promised special category status and modifying the Polavaram project's parameters. Despite these alleged grievances, she noted a lack of opposition from other political entities.

