Congress Eyes Political Resurgence in Telangana

Expressing optimism about a Congress comeback in Telangana by 2028, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged party workers to connect with the public to ensure electoral victory. His call to action was made during a Political Affairs Committee and state Congress officer bearers meeting.

Reddy highlighted challenges ahead, including constituency delimitation, women's reservation, and simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He pointed to past alternating party rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh and BRS's recent tenure in Telangana as a foundation for Congress's future strategy.

Underlining the past 18 months as a 'golden period' due to successful welfare schemes, Reddy committed to visiting villages to engage with citizens. He also instructed party members to prepare for the Jubilee Hills by-poll following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

