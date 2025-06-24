Left Menu

Congress Eyes Political Resurgence in Telangana

Telangana's Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, expressed confidence in the Congress returning to power in 2028. During a PAC meeting, he addressed challenges like constituency delimitation, women's reservation, and simultaneous elections. He praised Congress's recent welfare schemes and urged party workers to prepare for the Jubilee Hills by-poll.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing optimism about a Congress comeback in Telangana by 2028, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has urged party workers to connect with the public to ensure electoral victory. His call to action was made during a Political Affairs Committee and state Congress officer bearers meeting.

Reddy highlighted challenges ahead, including constituency delimitation, women's reservation, and simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. He pointed to past alternating party rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh and BRS's recent tenure in Telangana as a foundation for Congress's future strategy.

Underlining the past 18 months as a 'golden period' due to successful welfare schemes, Reddy committed to visiting villages to engage with citizens. He also instructed party members to prepare for the Jubilee Hills by-poll following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

(With inputs from agencies.)

