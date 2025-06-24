Trump's Cautionary Call to Netanyahu Amid Tensions with Iran
President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him not to attack Iran. Despite Trump's request, Netanyahu insisted the attack was necessary due to Iran's ceasefire violation. The scaled-back strike would target a single location, according to an Axios report.
The interaction underscores the delicate balance of diplomacy and defense strategies in the region, reflecting the intricate challenges faced by international leaders in addressing persistent Middle Eastern tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
