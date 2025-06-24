Left Menu

Trump's Cautionary Call to Netanyahu Amid Tensions with Iran

President Donald Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him not to attack Iran. Despite Trump's request, Netanyahu insisted the attack was necessary due to Iran's ceasefire violation. The scaled-back strike would target a single location, according to an Axios report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:16 IST
Trump's Cautionary Call to Netanyahu Amid Tensions with Iran
President Donald Trump

Amid escalating tensions, President Donald Trump reached out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to dissuade him from launching an attack on Iran. Reports from Axios reveal that despite Trump's warning, Netanyahu maintained the necessity of the action in response to Iran's ceasefire breach.

Netanyahu clarified, during the call, that while an attack would proceed, it would be significantly toned down, focusing on a single target rather than multiple sites. This adjustment was reportedly due to international caution and diplomatic considerations.

The interaction underscores the delicate balance of diplomacy and defense strategies in the region, reflecting the intricate challenges faced by international leaders in addressing persistent Middle Eastern tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025