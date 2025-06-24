Ensuring Safe Return: Migrant Workers of Bagodar in Focus

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi is actively working with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the safe return of Bagodar migrant workers stranded in Niger.

In a recent development, Devi held a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss strategies and plans in detail.

This collaboration highlights the importance of ensuring the welfare and safety of migrant workers facing dire situations abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)