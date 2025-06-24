Ensuring Safe Return: Migrant Workers of Bagodar in Focus
Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi has been actively coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of migrant workers from Bagodar, Jharkhand, stranded in Niger. She recently met with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar for an in-depth discussion on the matter.
Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi is actively working with the Ministry of External Affairs to facilitate the safe return of Bagodar migrant workers stranded in Niger.
In a recent development, Devi held a meeting with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to discuss strategies and plans in detail.
This collaboration highlights the importance of ensuring the welfare and safety of migrant workers facing dire situations abroad.
