Echoes of Resistance: Prakash Karat Reflects on India's 1975 Emergency

Prakash Karat, former General Secretary of CPI(M), recalls the tribulations during India's 1975 Emergency. He describes going underground to avoid arrest and reflects on the institutionalization of contemporary authoritarianism compared to the ad-hoc measures of the past, highlighting the ongoing threats to India's democratic system.

Updated: 24-06-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 17:47 IST
During India's 1975 Emergency, opposition leaders were targeted, and many, like CPI(M)'s Prakash Karat, went into hiding to escape arrest. Karat took refuge at the AIIMS hostel, operating under an alias to evade authorities intent on stifling dissent.

Karat recounted the oppressive atmosphere at the time, noting that being underground meant maintaining a low profile away from places where he was known, like JNU or party offices. He described the AIIMS hostel's then-lenient environment and detailed the intense police activity targeting political students and leaders, such as raids at JNU.

Comparing the Emergency to today's political climate, Karat asserted that the current authoritarianism is more deeply institutionalized. He emphasized the unification of opposition parties in response to today's overarching authoritarian threats, underscoring their commitment to defending India's democratic fabric.

