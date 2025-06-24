Left Menu

Fragile Reprieve Between Israel and Iran Sparks Hope for Negotiations

A temporary pause in hostilities between Israel and Iran is seen as positive news by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, who urges all parties involved to cease violence and return to negotiations. Kallas emphasized the importance of dialogue in her statement on social media platform X.

Updated: 24-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:13 IST
  • Belgium

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran has been hailed as positive news by Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief. Kallas urged all involved parties to halt further violence and instead focus on diplomatic negotiations.

In her statement shared on the social media platform X, Kallas emphasized the urgency of returning to the negotiating table, considering the fragile state of the current reprieve.

As tensions remain high in the region, this development is seen as a critical opportunity to prioritize dialogue over conflict, with the EU playing a key role in urging diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

