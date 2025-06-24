Fragile Reprieve Between Israel and Iran Sparks Hope for Negotiations

A temporary ceasefire between Israel and Iran has been hailed as positive news by Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief. Kallas urged all involved parties to halt further violence and instead focus on diplomatic negotiations.

In her statement shared on the social media platform X, Kallas emphasized the urgency of returning to the negotiating table, considering the fragile state of the current reprieve.

As tensions remain high in the region, this development is seen as a critical opportunity to prioritize dialogue over conflict, with the EU playing a key role in urging diplomatic solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)