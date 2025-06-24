Diplomatic Restraint: Netanyahu Holds Back on Iran Strike
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a planned strike on Iran after a conversation with US President Donald Trump. Israel had targeted an Iranian radar in retaliation for a missile attack. Netanyahu's office confirmed that further military actions were withheld following discussions with Trump.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beersheba | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:16 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Following talks with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shelved plans for a more aggressive strike on Iran.
In response to an Iranian missile attack, Israel had launched a targeted strike on an Iranian radar early Tuesday.
Netanyahu's office announced that further attacks were postponed, underscoring the influence of Trump's dialogue with the Israeli leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire at E-Rickshaw Charging Station
Drone Impact: Russian Electronics Plant Halted by Ukrainian Strike in Chuvashia
Sinwar Neutralized: IDF's Precision Strike Decimates Hamas Leaders
Tragedy Strikes Again: Tiger Attack Claims Life in Ranthambore
Tragedy Strikes As Senior Officer Martyred in Chhattisgarh IED Blast