Diplomatic Restraint: Netanyahu Holds Back on Iran Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a planned strike on Iran after a conversation with US President Donald Trump. Israel had targeted an Iranian radar in retaliation for a missile attack. Netanyahu's office confirmed that further military actions were withheld following discussions with Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beersheba | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:16 IST
Following talks with US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shelved plans for a more aggressive strike on Iran.

In response to an Iranian missile attack, Israel had launched a targeted strike on an Iranian radar early Tuesday.

Netanyahu's office announced that further attacks were postponed, underscoring the influence of Trump's dialogue with the Israeli leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

