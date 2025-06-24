Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Central Zonal Council Meeting to Strengthen Federalism

The 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, brought together chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand in Varanasi on Tuesday. The gathering aimed to reinforce inter-state coordination and cooperative federalism, addressing crucial regional issues including law, border security, and environmental concerns.

Chaired at Hotel Taj, the high-level meeting discussed regional law and order, social development, and transport issues. Amit Shah emphasized the importance of cooperative and competitive federalism while aligning regional developments with national integrity. CMs outlined infrastructure needs and proposed policy adjustments, particularly concerning border roads and disaster response.

The Central Zonal Council functions as a structured platform for resolving inter-state challenges, enhancing socio-economic development, and promoting harmonious Centre-State relations. CM contributions highlighted strategies for regional progress, including the expansion of communication services and assistance for significant state initiatives such as environmental conservation and cultural events.