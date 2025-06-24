Left Menu

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Central Zonal Council Meeting to Strengthen Federalism

The Central Zonal Council, led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Varanasi, focused on enhancing inter-state cooperation and federalism. Discussions included law and order, border security, and social issues among CMs and officials from four states: UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 24-06-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 18:22 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah Chairs Central Zonal Council Meeting to Strengthen Federalism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 25th Central Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, brought together chief ministers from Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand in Varanasi on Tuesday. The gathering aimed to reinforce inter-state coordination and cooperative federalism, addressing crucial regional issues including law, border security, and environmental concerns.

Chaired at Hotel Taj, the high-level meeting discussed regional law and order, social development, and transport issues. Amit Shah emphasized the importance of cooperative and competitive federalism while aligning regional developments with national integrity. CMs outlined infrastructure needs and proposed policy adjustments, particularly concerning border roads and disaster response.

The Central Zonal Council functions as a structured platform for resolving inter-state challenges, enhancing socio-economic development, and promoting harmonious Centre-State relations. CM contributions highlighted strategies for regional progress, including the expansion of communication services and assistance for significant state initiatives such as environmental conservation and cultural events.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
2
High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

High-Speed Collision in Delhi Sparks Major Investigation

 India
3
AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

AAP Triumphs in Ludhiana West: Electoral Success Amid Political Challenges

 India
4
Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

Behind the Black Box: Unraveling the Mystery of Air India's Tragic Crash

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025