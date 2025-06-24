Left Menu

High-Profile Venice Wedding Relocates Amid Safety Concerns

The wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez has been moved to a more secluded venue in Venice over security concerns. Local protests prompted the change from Cannaregio district to the Arsenale. The event is set to host numerous VIPs, sparking both excitement and controversy in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-06-2025 20:08 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 20:08 IST
High-Profile Venice Wedding Relocates Amid Safety Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to journalist Lauren Sanchez, originally planned for Venice's vibrant Cannaregio district, will now take place in a more secluded area of the city, sources reveal. Security concerns and fears of protests have prompted the relocation to the Arsenale, a historic complex turned exhibition space.

Roughly 200-250 high-profile guests from various sectors will attend the ceremony, which remains shrouded in secrecy regarding its date. The decision to relocate comes amid threats from local residents and pressure groups, advocating against turning Venice into a playground for the affluent.

Despite local opposition, some officials highlight the potential financial benefits. The event could generate significant revenue for local businesses, as numerous private jets carry guests to the city. Tensions remain high as anti-wedding protests are anticipated during the extravagant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025