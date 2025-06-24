High-Profile Venice Wedding Relocates Amid Safety Concerns

The wedding of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to journalist Lauren Sanchez, originally planned for Venice's vibrant Cannaregio district, will now take place in a more secluded area of the city, sources reveal. Security concerns and fears of protests have prompted the relocation to the Arsenale, a historic complex turned exhibition space.

Roughly 200-250 high-profile guests from various sectors will attend the ceremony, which remains shrouded in secrecy regarding its date. The decision to relocate comes amid threats from local residents and pressure groups, advocating against turning Venice into a playground for the affluent.

Despite local opposition, some officials highlight the potential financial benefits. The event could generate significant revenue for local businesses, as numerous private jets carry guests to the city. Tensions remain high as anti-wedding protests are anticipated during the extravagant event.

(With inputs from agencies.)