NATO Summit: Trump's Influence on European Defence Spending

NATO allies convened in the Netherlands, where US President Donald Trump's influence was acknowledged for driving changes in European defence spending practices. The historic summit sought to endorse a 5% GDP defence spending goal, though resistance from Spain underscores ongoing divisions within the alliance.

Trump's leadership has been front and center as he highlighted the significant changes he believes he has ushered in for NATO funding. However, the alliance has been managing multiple geopolitical challenges, particularly Iran and Ukraine, that continue to demand attention.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged with European leaders to secure support and investment for Ukraine's defence industry. Despite Trump's strained relations with Ukraine's NATO aspirations, Europe's commitment to bolstering military spending suggests a potential pivot in alliance dynamics.

