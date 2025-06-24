Left Menu

Scindia Slams Congress Over Babasaheb and Emergency Legacy

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Rahul Gandhi for highlighting the Constitution while recalling the Emergency era. He accused Congress of political exploitation of Ambedkar's legacy, noting their historical opposition to him. Scindia suggested Congress undergo annual repentance on June 25, marking the Emergency's anniversary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 24-06-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 21:52 IST
Scindia Slams Congress Over Babasaheb and Emergency Legacy
Scindia
  • Country:
  • India

In a biting critique, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked Rahul Gandhi's recent public appearances with the Constitution, pointing to the irony considering the Congress's role in the 1975 Emergency declaration. Scindia urged that Congress leaders should annually repent on June 25, the date marking the Emergency's imposition.

Scindia lambasted Congress for what he termed as political gamesmanship with Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy, highlighting the historical defeat of Ambedkar by a Congress candidate, and accused the party of hypocrisy by glorifying Ambedkar now after removing him from the council of ministers.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang echoed the criticism, dismissing Congress's planned protest as a ploy for vote bank politics and underscoring BJP's claim to protecting the Constitution and democracy. The political tussle intensified as Congress announced a fast in demand for installing Ambedkar's statue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

ACME Solar Energizes the Future with 300 MW Sikar Solar Project

 India
2
Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

Tragic Rescue Attempt: Five Dead in Madhya Pradesh Well Incident

 India
3
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
4
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real-world AI trust hinges on human judgment, not algorithm transparency

Energy sector’s AI rollout stalls amid technical, social and policy gaps

How AI can predict, diagnose and track infectious outbreaks in real time

AI chatbots show varying ‘personalities’ across versions and languages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025