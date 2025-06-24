Scindia Slams Congress Over Babasaheb and Emergency Legacy
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Rahul Gandhi for highlighting the Constitution while recalling the Emergency era. He accused Congress of political exploitation of Ambedkar's legacy, noting their historical opposition to him. Scindia suggested Congress undergo annual repentance on June 25, marking the Emergency's anniversary.
- Country:
- India
In a biting critique, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked Rahul Gandhi's recent public appearances with the Constitution, pointing to the irony considering the Congress's role in the 1975 Emergency declaration. Scindia urged that Congress leaders should annually repent on June 25, the date marking the Emergency's imposition.
Scindia lambasted Congress for what he termed as political gamesmanship with Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy, highlighting the historical defeat of Ambedkar by a Congress candidate, and accused the party of hypocrisy by glorifying Ambedkar now after removing him from the council of ministers.
Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang echoed the criticism, dismissing Congress's planned protest as a ploy for vote bank politics and underscoring BJP's claim to protecting the Constitution and democracy. The political tussle intensified as Congress announced a fast in demand for installing Ambedkar's statue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scindia
- Congress
- Ambedkar
- Emergency
- Constitution
- political
- protest
- Gwalior
- repentance
- Satyagraha
ALSO READ
Military Moves: Marines Deployed Amid L.A. Protests
Los Angeles in Turmoil Amid Anti-ICE Protests
Washington Prepared for Massive Military Parade Amidst Counter-Protests
Tensions Flare as Trump Deploys Troops in LA Amid Protests
Assassination Attempt on Colombian Candidate Miguel Uribe Stirs Political Tensions