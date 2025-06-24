Scindia Slams Congress Over Babasaheb and Emergency Legacy

In a biting critique, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia attacked Rahul Gandhi's recent public appearances with the Constitution, pointing to the irony considering the Congress's role in the 1975 Emergency declaration. Scindia urged that Congress leaders should annually repent on June 25, the date marking the Emergency's imposition.

Scindia lambasted Congress for what he termed as political gamesmanship with Babasaheb Ambedkar's legacy, highlighting the historical defeat of Ambedkar by a Congress candidate, and accused the party of hypocrisy by glorifying Ambedkar now after removing him from the council of ministers.

Madhya Pradesh minister Vishwas Sarang echoed the criticism, dismissing Congress's planned protest as a ploy for vote bank politics and underscoring BJP's claim to protecting the Constitution and democracy. The political tussle intensified as Congress announced a fast in demand for installing Ambedkar's statue.

(With inputs from agencies.)