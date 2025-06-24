NATO's Article 5 Assurance Amidst U.S. Commitment Doubts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed firm confidence in the United States' commitment to NATO's Article 5, despite President Donald Trump's comments suggesting diverse interpretations of the treaty clause. Rutte spoke ahead of a NATO summit in The Hague, clarifying his stance on U.S. dedication to defending allies.

Trump's earlier remarks had raised concerns about the U.S. willingness to uphold the mutual defense clause of the Washington Treaty. The treaty specifies that an attack on one member nation is considered an attack on all, a cornerstone of NATO's collective defense strategy.

Rutte, addressing reporters, stated unequivocally, "I have no doubt that the U.S. is totally committed to NATO, totally committed to Article 5." His statements aimed to reassure NATO allies of U.S. support amidst growing uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)