Operation Sindhu: India Swiftly Evacuates Thousands Amidst Iran-Israel Tensions

India evacuated over 3,170 citizens during Operation Sindhu from Iran and Israel due to rising hostilities. Utilizing military aircraft and chartered flights, the operation relocated citizens from conflict zones to neighboring countries and then to New Delhi, showcasing rapid international cooperation during escalating regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has successfully evacuated more than 3,170 citizens caught in the crossfire of escalating tensions between Iran and Israel under the ambit of Operation Sindhu.

Utilizing C-17 heavy-lift aircraft from the Indian Air Force, hundreds were airlifted from various transit points in neighboring Jordan and Egypt.

This extensive operation marked India's swift and responsive strategy to ensure the safety of its nationals amid a volatile international conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

