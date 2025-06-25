Left Menu

Sheikh Hasina's Indictment: A Dramatic Turn in Bangladesh's Political Landscape

The indictment hearing for crimes against humanity involving Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set for July 1. She and other officials face charges related to a mass uprising last year. Despite notice, Hasina has not appeared in court, prompting the tribunal to appoint a state defense for her.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

The scheduled indictment hearing in a high-profile crimes against humanity case against Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's deposed prime minister, marks a significant moment. The tribunal announced it would take place on July 1.

The charges against Hasina, along with former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal and former inspector general of police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, stem from their alleged roles in the mass uprising last July-August, as reported by state media BSS.

Failure to appear before the court led the tribunal, under Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, to issue an order for their surrender by June 24, 2025, or face trial in absentia. The investigation yielded five formal charges, marking a pivotal point in recent Bangladeshi history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

