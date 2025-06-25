Partial Impact: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Nuclear Resilience

Recent U.S. military strikes targeting three of Iran's nuclear facilities reportedly fell short of dismantling critical parts of Tehran's nuclear program. According to an initial U.S. intelligence assessment, the efforts may have only delayed progress by a few months.

Sources briefed on the situation shared this information with CNN, indicating that the strikes didn't achieve their intended level of disruption. Despite these findings, the report has been met with skepticism.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the assessment as incorrect, sparking further debate over the effectiveness and implications of the military operations.

