Partial Impact: U.S. Strikes and Iran's Nuclear Resilience
A U.S. intelligence assessment suggests recent military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities were ineffective in destroying key components, potentially delaying Tehran's nuclear program by only a few months. However, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt disputes the assessment, calling it inaccurate according to CNN sources.
Recent U.S. military strikes targeting three of Iran's nuclear facilities reportedly fell short of dismantling critical parts of Tehran's nuclear program. According to an initial U.S. intelligence assessment, the efforts may have only delayed progress by a few months.
Sources briefed on the situation shared this information with CNN, indicating that the strikes didn't achieve their intended level of disruption. Despite these findings, the report has been met with skepticism.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed the assessment as incorrect, sparking further debate over the effectiveness and implications of the military operations.
