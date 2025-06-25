Netanyahu Celebrates Historic Victory Amidst Ongoing Campaign

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu proclaimed on Tuesday that Israel had secured a historic triumph that future generations will remember, though the nation must persevere in its endeavors against Iran's coalition, crush Hamas, and ensure the safe return of hostages from Gaza.

Netanyahu highlighted the support of former U.S. President Donald Trump, describing it as unparalleled in the past presidential relationships, reinforcing the robust U.S.-Israel connection.

In a strategic continuance, the prime minister reiterated the importance of defeating regional threats to maintain and solidify Israel's hard-won advances.

