Netanyahu Claims Victory: Israel's Triumph Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

In a bold proclamation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the success of Israel's actions against Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking publicly, Netanyahu listed major wins, including strikes on significant facilities and key figures within the program. Notable sites, such as Natanz, Isfahan, and the Arak heavy water reactor, were reportedly dismantled.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, proclaiming this operation as a fulfillment of a decades-long promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)