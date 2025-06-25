Left Menu

Netanyahu Claims Victory: Israel's Triumph Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu declared Israel's victory over Iran's nuclear program, citing the destruction of key nuclear sites and the targeting of senior figures. Netanyahu reaffirmed Israel's longstanding promise to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, highlighting the dismantling of facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and the Arak heavy water reactor.

In a bold proclamation, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the success of Israel's actions against Iran's nuclear program.

Speaking publicly, Netanyahu listed major wins, including strikes on significant facilities and key figures within the program. Notable sites, such as Natanz, Isfahan, and the Arak heavy water reactor, were reportedly dismantled.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to ensuring that Iran does not obtain nuclear weapons, proclaiming this operation as a fulfillment of a decades-long promise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

