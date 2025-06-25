Middle East Tensions Ease with U.S.-Brokered Ceasefire

A shaky ceasefire initiated between Israel and Iran on Tuesday, heavily influenced by U.S. President Donald Trump, is raising cautious optimism for an end to the intense military conflict between the two adversaries in the Middle East.

Following Trump's reprimand, both nations indicated the cessation of the 12-day air war. Subsequently, Israel lifted activity restrictions and reopened Ben Gurion Airport. Similarly, Iran reported resuming airspace operations. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu each declared significant victories.

Despite allegations of initial violations, the ceasefire represents a crucial step toward de-escalating multifaceted hostilities, underscoring the complexities of achieving enduring peace. Trump's role in brokering this ceasefire demonstrates continued U.S. influence in the region as global markets react positively to decreased geopolitical risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)