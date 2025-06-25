Legal Battle Over Federal Grant Terminations

In a significant legal development, Democratic state attorneys general filed a lawsuit on Tuesday challenging a key tool employed by the Trump administration to cancel federal grants.

The lawsuit, filed in a Boston federal court, claims the regulation adopted in 2020 by the White House Office of Management and Budget unlawfully permits agencies to terminate grants based on shifting priorities, impacting billions in funding.

The legal action underscores the ongoing tension as Democrats argue the regulation overrides Congress's authority, while the administration maintains its actions are within legal bounds.

