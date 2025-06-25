Left Menu

Fragile Peace: US-Brokered Ceasefire Amidst Israel-Iran Conflict

U.S. airstrikes temporarily set back Iran's nuclear program as a tenuous ceasefire, mediated by President Trump, took effect between Iran and Israel. The truce, however, remains fragile with both sides accusing each other of violations. Despite setbacks, Trump's involvement shows U.S. influence in the volatile Middle East.

Updated: 25-06-2025 02:28 IST
A recent U.S. intelligence assessment revealed that airstrikes on Iran only temporarily hindered its nuclear capabilities, contradicting President Trump's claims of destroying Tehran's nuclear program. Trump's ceasefire with Iran and Israel took effect, though both nations accused each other of violating the terms.

President Trump criticized Israel's actions post-ceasefire. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared victory following the end of hostilities, while expressing readiness to resolve disputes with the United States. Despite skepticism, the ceasefire showed Washington's leverage in the region.

The cessation of conflict offered a sense of relief across affected regions. However, continued tensions and accusations raised concerns over the truce's durability. Oil and stock markets reacted positively, hinting at restored stability in the Middle East.

