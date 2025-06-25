Cuomo’s Controversial Comeback: NYC Mayoral Race Heating Up

Four years after resigning amid sexual misconduct allegations, Andrew Cuomo is staging a political resurgence by entering a competitive Democratic primary for the New York City mayoral position. Preliminary results are eagerly awaited after polls close on Tuesday night.

Cuomo, with his extensive political background as a former New York governor, is contending against the relatively unknown progressive, Zohran Mamdani. The race has ignited debates over centrist versus progressive policies within the Democratic Party.

The outcome is expected to signal the electorate's attitude towards Cuomo's past controversies and may redefine the party's future trajectory as it braces for upcoming national elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)