Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

In the initial months of his administration, President Donald Trump has demonstrated a penchant for risk, akin to his past as a casino owner. The U.S. airstrike on Iran stands as one of his most significant gambles yet.

Experts suggest while there is a potential for political gain if Trump successfully maintains peace between Iran and Israel, there's a notable risk of losing control over the situation, especially with the skeptical public scrutinizing his decisions. So far, it appears Trump has managed to gain some ground by strategizing a U.S. involvement limit and a tentative ceasefire.

However, the uncertainty of the ceasefire's durability looms. Trump's recent frustrations with Israel's renewed attack on Tehran highlight potential challenges. Should Iran choose to retaliate, whether militarily or economically, Trump's foundational America First coalition could face instability, reshaping the movement's definition.

(With inputs from agencies.)