Union Minister Criticizes Gandhi Legacy on Emergency's 50th Anniversary

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar criticized former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for imposing the Emergency in 1975, calling it a dark chapter in Indian history. On its 50th anniversary, he accused her grandson Rahul Gandhi of undermining India's prestige by claiming democracy is in danger during a foreign visit.

Updated: 25-06-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 13:04 IST
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the legacy of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi over the Emergency's 50th anniversary, labeling it a 'dark chapter' in the nation's history.

The Minister condemned the 1975 Emergency as a period where democracy was stifled, highlighting that Congress used Article 356 to remove opposition governments 99 times.

He also accused Rahul Gandhi of damaging India's international reputation by asserting on foreign soil that Indian democracy is currently at risk.

