Left Menu

Escalation in Gaza: Deadly Attacks and Rising Casualties

An explosive device killed seven Israeli soldiers in Khan Younis, Gaza, exacerbating the ongoing conflict that began with Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack. The Palestinian death toll exceeds 56,000, with significant civilian casualties. The situation is tense with claims and counterclaims from both Israeli forces and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-06-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 14:18 IST
Escalation in Gaza: Deadly Attacks and Rising Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

An explosion in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis has killed seven Israeli soldiers, marking a significant loss for Israel's military, according to a military official on Wednesday.

This deadly episode adds to the growing conflict, which began after a surprise attack by Hamas on October 7, 2023, and has resulted in substantial casualties on both sides. Israeli military officials report over 860 soldiers lost, with more than 400 killed within Gaza itself. On Tuesday, during separate hostilities in Khan Younis, one Israeli soldier sustained serious injuries from weapons fire.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's military faction, claimed responsibility for the ambush on Israeli soldiers, deploying missiles and machine guns against them. The attack coincides with Gaza's Health Ministry report indicating that Israel's 21-month operation has led to over 56,000 Palestinian deaths. These figures include around 1,200 fatalities from Hamas's offensive in southern Israel.

In a separate development, Israeli forces shot a 66-year-old Palestinian woman in east Jerusalem, causing further unrest. Her family was detained, adding to the complex and volatile situation in the region. As both sides exchange claims of targeted attacks, the prolonged conflict shows no signs of abating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025