Legal Battle Over Burial: Former Zambian President's Controversial Send-Off

The Zambian government is embroiled in a legal tussle to prevent the private burial of its former President Edgar Lungu in South Africa. This move comes amid ongoing disputes with Lungu's family, who want to bypass a state funeral in Zambia due to Lungu's political rivalry with current President Hakainde Hichilema.

The conflict culminated in a court hearing, just an hour before a scheduled service in South Africa. Dressed in mourning attire, Lungu's relatives gathered at the Pretoria courthouse, awaiting a ruling that would determine his final resting place. Lungu passed away from an undisclosed illness on June 5 at 68.

The Zambian Attorney General, Mulilo Kabesha, filed urgent court papers to ensure Lungu receives a state funeral according to national law, which mandates full military honors. This legal effort seeks to align Lungu's funeral with public interest, amidst unresolved tensions from his presidential rivalry with Hichilema.

