King Charles Extends Historic Invitation to Trump

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year. This will mark President Trump's second state visit to Britain, highlighting the unique relationship between the two nations.

The invitation places Trump as the first elected political leader in modern history to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch. While confirming the invitation, the palace remained silent on the specific timing of the highly anticipated visit.

As the world watches this diplomatic gesture unfold, it underscores the significance of international relations and the ongoing diplomatic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)