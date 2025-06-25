Left Menu

King Charles Extends Historic Invitation to Trump

King Charles has invited U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year, marking Trump's second state visit to Britain. This makes him the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted twice by a British monarch. The trip's timing remains unspecified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:01 IST
King Charles Extends Historic Invitation to Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles has extended an invitation to U.S. President Donald Trump for a state visit later this year. This will mark President Trump's second state visit to Britain, highlighting the unique relationship between the two nations.

The invitation places Trump as the first elected political leader in modern history to be hosted for two state visits by a British monarch. While confirming the invitation, the palace remained silent on the specific timing of the highly anticipated visit.

As the world watches this diplomatic gesture unfold, it underscores the significance of international relations and the ongoing diplomatic ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu: Britain's Tennis Hope at Wimbledon

 Global
2
Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

Shallow Earthquake Jolts Dominican Republic Coastline

 Global
3
Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

Amit Shah to Lead Central Zonal Council Meeting in Varanasi

 India
4
Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

Tesla's European Market Challenges Amidst EV Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025