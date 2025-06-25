Left Menu

Fragile Ceasefire Sparks Hope in Middle East Peace Process

A ceasefire between Israel and Iran is holding after 12 days of intense warfare, sparking cautious optimism for a long-term peace agreement. Although both countries initially accused each other of violations, hostilities have ceased. However, Iran insists it will not abandon its nuclear program, complicating efforts for sustainable peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 25-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 16:17 IST
The fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran held steady on Wednesday, following a shaky commencement that raised hopes for a potential long-term peace agreement. Despite the pause in hostilities, Tehran remains adamant it will continue its nuclear program.

The ceasefire began on Tuesday as both nations initially exchanged accusations of violations before missiles, drones, and bombs ceased. U.S. President Donald Trump, credited with brokering the ceasefire, reported at a NATO summit that progress was "going very well." However, Iran's legislature voted to expedite a proposal limiting cooperation with the IAEA, expressing discontent over recent American strikes.

The conflict's aftermath lingers, as Iran executed three more prisoners convicted of spying for Israel, bringing the total to six. Meanwhile, communication channels remain open, with hopes for a comprehensive peace agreement remaining tentative but promising.

(With inputs from agencies.)

