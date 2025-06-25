Haryana CM's Critical Take on Emergency's 50th Anniversary
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini criticized the Congress on the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, accusing the party of undermining the Constitution. Saini emphasized the sacrifices of freedom fighters and praised the progress under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. He also noted the Congress's lack of apology for the Emergency.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the Congress during a gathering in Karnal, marking the 50th anniversary of the Emergency. He accused the Congress of undermining the Constitution and disregarding the values it represents, drawing parallels to the pre-Independence era.
Saini questioned the Congress's consistency in supporting the restoration of Article 370, contrasting it with their supposed dedication to the Constitution. He accused the party of making constitutional breaches part of their identity without offering apologies for past actions like the Emergency.
In contrast, Saini praised the progress India has made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, noting significant development and adherence to democratic principles over the last 11 years, far exceeding the achievements during the Congress's 55-year rule.
