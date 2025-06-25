Left Menu

Remembering the 1975 Emergency: A Battle for Democracy

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa criticized Congress for prioritizing its survival over democracy during the 1975 Emergency. Reflecting on his past as an activist jailed for opposing Indira Gandhi's regime, he highlighted Karnataka's suppression and praised India's eventual rejection of Congress in 1977.

Bengaluru | Updated: 25-06-2025 17:12 IST
Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday accused the Congress of endangering India's democratic spirit by imposing the Emergency 50 years ago. Yediyurappa, who was once jailed as a young activist for opposing the regime, pointed to the period as a dark chapter under Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership.

Reflecting on the events, he recounted that fundamental rights were curtailed, with the suspension of the Constitution and the gagging of the press. He highlighted the brutal repression in Karnataka, where journalists and activists faced arrests, student protests were suppressed, and volunteers were jailed.

Senior leaders like Vajpayee and Advani resisted Congress' actions and were imprisoned. However, India's resilience showed in 1977 when citizens decisively rejected Congress' rule. Yediyurappa praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of building a constitutionally-rooted India.

