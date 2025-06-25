NATO Allies Boost Defense Spending Following Trump's Call
During the NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that allied nations have agreed to significantly increase their defense spending. Trump emphasized the need for the funds to be allocated towards potent military hardware to prevent conflicts like Russia's invasion of Ukraine rather than administrative costs.
In a significant development at the NATO summit, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed on Wednesday that allied nations have pledged to substantially enhance their defense budgets.
Speaking at a news conference at the conclusion of the summit, Trump insisted that the new funding should be directed towards advanced military equipment instead of administrative expenses.
He underscored the importance of strengthening military capabilities to prevent future conflicts, such as the recent Russian incursion into Ukraine.
