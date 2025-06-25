Left Menu

Remembering the Emergency: A Dark Chapter in India's Democracy

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recounts personal experiences from the 1975 Emergency, marking 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas'. He emphasizes the extensive suppression of civil liberties and praises those who opposed the crackdown. The Union Cabinet observes the anniversary, reaffirming faith in democracy and the Constitution.

Remembering the Emergency: A Dark Chapter in India's Democracy
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri shared his experiences from that era, highlighting the widespread suppression of civil liberties. Despite being a bureaucrat, Puri participated in protests, driven by anger over the regime's harsh measures.

Recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role, Puri noted that Modi, then a 'pracharak', secretly met families of the imprisoned. He also mentioned BJP leaders like Arun Jaitley who were incarcerated during the crackdown.

The Union Cabinet observed a two-minute silence for those who suffered during the Emergency. A resolution was passed reaffirming India's commitment to constitutional values as Prime Minister Modi chaired the meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

