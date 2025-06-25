Rutte Defends Trump's 'Tough Love' Approach to Middle East Tensions

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte drew an unusual analogy by likening President Donald Trump's involvement in the Israel-Iran tensions to a father stepping into a schoolyard brawl. During a press briefing at a NATO summit in The Hague, Rutte described Trump's intervention as a necessary act of authoritative diplomacy.

Rutte chuckled as he recalled Trump's comments comparing the conflict between Israel and Iran to children's quarrels, remarking on Trump's assertive language as a means of capturing their attention. He affirmed Trump's role as a long-time close ally, lauding his contributions to the summit's success by influencing increased European defense spending.

In response to a question about excessive flattery, Rutte denied any over-praise of Trump, emphasizing Trump's decisive actions against Iran's nuclear ambitions. Trump's comparison of the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear sites to the end of World War Two underscored his tough stance on Iran.

