Rutte Defends Trump's 'Tough Love' Approach to Middle East Tensions
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte compared President Trump's intervention in the Israel-Iran conflict to a father intervening in a schoolyard fight. Rutte defended Trump's use of strong language and praised his role in the NATO summit, highlighting his decisive actions against Iran's nuclear capabilities.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte drew an unusual analogy by likening President Donald Trump's involvement in the Israel-Iran tensions to a father stepping into a schoolyard brawl. During a press briefing at a NATO summit in The Hague, Rutte described Trump's intervention as a necessary act of authoritative diplomacy.
Rutte chuckled as he recalled Trump's comments comparing the conflict between Israel and Iran to children's quarrels, remarking on Trump's assertive language as a means of capturing their attention. He affirmed Trump's role as a long-time close ally, lauding his contributions to the summit's success by influencing increased European defense spending.
In response to a question about excessive flattery, Rutte denied any over-praise of Trump, emphasizing Trump's decisive actions against Iran's nuclear ambitions. Trump's comparison of the U.S. bombing of Iran's nuclear sites to the end of World War Two underscored his tough stance on Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Israeli navy attacks rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida, a first in the conflict
Controversial Sanctions Spark Diplomatic Tension Over Israeli Ministers
Over 55,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, Gaza health officials say, reports AP.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson's Diplomatic Visit to Israel
House Speaker Mike Johnson's Historic Visit to Israel