Trump Eyes New Fed Chair: Powell's Criticism Intensifies

President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as 'terrible' and revealed that he has identified three or four potential candidates to replace him. Trump expressed confidence in his selection process and hinted at forthcoming changes in leadership at the Federal Reserve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump called him 'terrible' and announced he is considering three or four contenders as potential replacements.

Responding to media inquiries about interviewing candidates, Trump disclosed he is aware of three or four individuals who could succeed Powell.

This announcement signals potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's leadership as Trump expresses dissatisfaction with Powell's performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

