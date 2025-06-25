Trump Eyes New Fed Chair: Powell's Criticism Intensifies
President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as 'terrible' and revealed that he has identified three or four potential candidates to replace him. Trump expressed confidence in his selection process and hinted at forthcoming changes in leadership at the Federal Reserve.
In a sharp criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, President Donald Trump called him 'terrible' and announced he is considering three or four contenders as potential replacements.
Responding to media inquiries about interviewing candidates, Trump disclosed he is aware of three or four individuals who could succeed Powell.
This announcement signals potential shifts in the Federal Reserve's leadership as Trump expresses dissatisfaction with Powell's performance.
