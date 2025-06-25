Left Menu

Pioneering Pathways: Himachal Pradesh CM Advocates for Transparent Governance

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, urged administrative officers to focus on transparency, efficiency, and public welfare. He highlighted the importance of understanding welfare programs and emphasized the significance of tourism and hydro power for the state's economy. Sukhu's recent efforts include promoting border tourism at Shipki La.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:13 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called on administrative officers to embrace transparency, efficiency, and public welfare in their duties. Speaking to officers undergoing training at the Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration, he stressed the critical role they play in governance.

The group, including IAS and HPAS probationers, is in training from June 2 to July 11. Sukhu advised them to deeply understand welfare schemes to ensure benefits reach the intended recipients while stating the pivotal roles of tourism and hydropower in the state's economy.

Highlighting recent initiatives, Sukhu spoke of his visit to Shipki La at the China border, where he inaugurated border tourism. Over 2,500 visitors have since toured the area, underscoring the commitment to boost tourism and local economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

