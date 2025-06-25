Ben Sulayem Set for Unopposed FIA Presidency as Sainz Steps Aside

Mohammed Ben Sulayem appears poised for re-election as president of the FIA after Carlos Sainz Sr. announced he will not contest the upcoming election. The news, revealed on Wednesday, follows months of speculation about Sainz's potential candidacy.

The 63-year-old Sainz, renowned for his world rally championships and Dakar victories, shared on social media that he has opted to prioritize competing in the Dakar Rally rather than pursuing the FIA's top role. With no other declared candidates, Ben Sulayem's path to a second term seems clear.

Sainz, the father of a prominent Formula One driver, expressed his belief in the need for change within the FIA but acknowledged current conditions were not conducive to his candidacy. Ben Sulayem has faced criticism and controversy but remains a formidable presence in the election landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)