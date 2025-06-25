Left Menu

Chhattisgarh CM's Call to Youth: Learn from Democracy's Darkest Days

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged the youth to learn about the Indian Emergency (1975-77), highlighting it as a 'dark day' for democracy. He emphasized the collective responsibility to protect the Constitution and praised the resilience of those who fought for democratic rights during that period.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 25-06-2025 21:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 21:44 IST
Chhattisgarh CM's Call to Youth: Learn from Democracy's Darkest Days
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged young people to grasp the vital importance of understanding the Indian Emergency period, describing it as a 'dark day' in the nation's democratic history.

Speaking at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium during the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' event, Sai emphasized the collective duty of safeguarding the Constitution, while recalling the personal impact of the Emergency on his own family. He stressed the need for future generations to comprehend and learn from that era.

The Emergency, spanning from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, witnessed widespread suppression of civil liberties. In honor of those who stood against it, the Chhattisgarh government is providing monthly honorariums to their families as a gesture of gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025