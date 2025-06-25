Chhattisgarh CM's Call to Youth: Learn from Democracy's Darkest Days

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai urged young people to grasp the vital importance of understanding the Indian Emergency period, describing it as a 'dark day' in the nation's democratic history.

Speaking at Pt Deendayal Upadhyay auditorium during the 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' event, Sai emphasized the collective duty of safeguarding the Constitution, while recalling the personal impact of the Emergency on his own family. He stressed the need for future generations to comprehend and learn from that era.

The Emergency, spanning from June 25, 1975, to March 21, 1977, witnessed widespread suppression of civil liberties. In honor of those who stood against it, the Chhattisgarh government is providing monthly honorariums to their families as a gesture of gratitude.

(With inputs from agencies.)