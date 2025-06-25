Left Menu

Punjab's Political Storm: Majithia's Arrest Sparks Controversy

The arrest of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia by Punjab's Vigilance Bureau has caused a political storm. Opposition parties challenge the move, claiming it reflects AAP government's 'dictatorial mindset'. Both arrests and alleged 'political vendetta' are hotly debated, highlighting Punjab's ongoing battle against the drug menace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Punjab has been rocked by the arrest of Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia by the Vigilance Bureau, raising significant questions about the AAP government's tactics.

Major opposition parties, including the SAD, Congress, and BJP, argue that the arrest is part of a broader pattern of political persecution, as they see an attempt to silence dissenting voices.

While the AAP government defends its actions as a necessary step in its crusade against the pervasive drug problem in Punjab, critics continue to question the implications of this political maneuvering, focusing on justice and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

