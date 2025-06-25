Kenya's National Protests: Chaos and Casualties

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights announced that at least eight individuals lost their lives during anti-government protests across Kenya on Wednesday. The demonstrations took a violent turn, resulting in significant casualties.

Among the 400 injured are protesters, police officers, and journalists, with reports of gunshot wounds during the chaotic scenes that unfolded in various parts of the country.

The national rights watchdog highlighted the severity of the situation, urging for measures to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all parties involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)