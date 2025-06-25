Left Menu

Kenya's National Protests: Chaos and Casualties

Protests against the Kenyan government led to at least eight fatalities and 400 injuries. The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reported the unrest, which included gunshot wounds among protesters, police, and journalists.

Updated: 25-06-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:42 IST
Kenya's National Protests: Chaos and Casualties
  • Kenya

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights announced that at least eight individuals lost their lives during anti-government protests across Kenya on Wednesday. The demonstrations took a violent turn, resulting in significant casualties.

Among the 400 injured are protesters, police officers, and journalists, with reports of gunshot wounds during the chaotic scenes that unfolded in various parts of the country.

The national rights watchdog highlighted the severity of the situation, urging for measures to prevent further violence and ensure the safety of all parties involved.

