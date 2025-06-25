Trump Cites Nuclear Strikes' Success: A New Hiroshima?

In a controversial statement, U.S. President Donald Trump compared recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to the decisive end of World War II. This assertion came despite inconclusive intelligence reports suggesting only a limited impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Trump's remarks followed media revelations regarding the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's assessment that the strikes had set Tehran's program back merely a few months. In a NATO summit exchange, Trump contested these reports, emphasizing the strikes' severe consequences and portraying them as a diplomatic victory.

The administration's stance aligns with new NATO military spending commitments and a claim by Israel's Atomic Energy Commission that Iran's nuclear endeavors have been significantly deterred. Trump announced potential U.S.-Iran discussions, asserting Iran's reluctance to pursue nuclear activities further.

