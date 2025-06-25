Left Menu

Trump Cites Nuclear Strikes' Success: A New Hiroshima?

President Trump likened U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to WWII's end, despite intelligence reports suggesting limited impact. Criticized for inconclusive intelligence, Trump asserted the strikes' significant effect. Meanwhile, NATO pledged to increase defense spending, marking a U.S. foreign policy success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-06-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 22:44 IST
Trump Cites Nuclear Strikes' Success: A New Hiroshima?
Trump

In a controversial statement, U.S. President Donald Trump compared recent American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites to the decisive end of World War II. This assertion came despite inconclusive intelligence reports suggesting only a limited impact on Iran's nuclear capabilities.

Trump's remarks followed media revelations regarding the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency's assessment that the strikes had set Tehran's program back merely a few months. In a NATO summit exchange, Trump contested these reports, emphasizing the strikes' severe consequences and portraying them as a diplomatic victory.

The administration's stance aligns with new NATO military spending commitments and a claim by Israel's Atomic Energy Commission that Iran's nuclear endeavors have been significantly deterred. Trump announced potential U.S.-Iran discussions, asserting Iran's reluctance to pursue nuclear activities further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Fodder Strategies to Rescue Mongolia’s Livestock and Steppe Ecosystem

Bangkok-Based MSMEs Gained Most from COVID Aid, New ADB Index Study Reveals

Turning Crisis Into Opportunity: UNDP Calls for a New Era of Risk-Informed Development

Indonesia’s 3 Million Homes Vision: A Bold Strategy for Jobs, Equity, and Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025