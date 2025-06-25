Trump's NATO Triumph: Securing Defense Spending Boost
US President Donald Trump achieved a monumental policy shift at the NATO summit as member states, except Spain, committed to increase defense spending. This summit marked a significant improvement in Trump's relationship with NATO allies compared to his first term, reaffirming US commitment to the alliance.
US President Donald Trump concluded his participation in the annual NATO summit with significant success. Most NATO countries, except Spain, agreed to increase their defense spending, fulfilling a longstanding demand of Trump's administration.
The defense spending increase, projected to add over $1 trillion annually, was labeled by Trump as a substantial victory for the US and its allies. Despite previous tensions, the atmosphere at the summit was markedly more amicable.
Trump's commitment to NATO's mutual defense pledge was affirmed, although past statements had caused concerns. The Spanish decision not to meet the target defense spending was met with Trump's resolve to adjust with trade measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
