Iran's Struggle: Rebuilding Amid Conflict and Economic Strain

The recent 12-day conflict with Israel has left Iran's theocracy reeling as they face the task of restructuring and rebuilding amidst a drastically altered landscape. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, now in isolation, must navigate a range of challenges from military to economic upheavals.

Israel's strategic airstrikes have decimated the top ranks of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and depleted its missile arsenal, casting a shadow over the country's military capabilities. With feared interference from foreign powers like China and Russia not materializing, internal strife and economic struggles pose additional hurdles for Iran's leadership.

Despite the ceasefire offering temporary respite, the economy remains plagued by sanctions, mismanagement, and corruption. Amid the power vacuum, Iran might face intensified calls for a nuclear deterrence, reflecting a crucial juncture for the nation's future as leadership seeks to secure its hold amidst dissent and strife.

