Left Menu

Trump Rallies Behind Netanyahu, Urges Trial Cancellation

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the cancellation of his trial. Labeling the proceedings a 'witch hunt,' Trump advocated for either a trial cancellation or a pardon for Netanyahu, praising his contributions to Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2025 04:11 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 04:11 IST
Trump Rallies Behind Netanyahu, Urges Trial Cancellation
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced strong support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, advocating for the cancellation of Netanyahu's legal trial. Trump, using the platform Truth Social, described the trial proceedings as a 'WITCH HUNT' against a prominent leader who has significantly contributed to Israel.

Trump emphasized the need for immediate action, suggesting that Netanyahu's trial should either be called off or that he should receive a pardon. He referred to Netanyahu as a 'Great Hero' who has rendered considerable service to the state of Israel.

The statements stirred discussions about international political support and the implications of external influence on legal proceedings involving high-profile figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

Trump's High-Stakes Gamble: Iran Strike and Political Risks

 Global
2
Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

Judge Blocks Suspension of EV Charger Funds

 Global
3
China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

China's Strategic Balancing Act Amid Israel-Iran Tensions

 Global
4
Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

Aussie Teen Sprinter Gout Shatters Records Thrills World Stage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How machine learning can slash grid losses and boost renewables

AI crucial for nonpoint source pollution control, yet underused worldwide

Clinical-ready AI tool boosts breast cancer detection via decision tree algorithms

Agricultural productivity rises with formal credit access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025