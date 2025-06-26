Trump Rallies Behind Netanyahu, Urges Trial Cancellation

Former U.S. President Donald Trump voiced strong support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, advocating for the cancellation of Netanyahu's legal trial. Trump, using the platform Truth Social, described the trial proceedings as a 'WITCH HUNT' against a prominent leader who has significantly contributed to Israel.

Trump emphasized the need for immediate action, suggesting that Netanyahu's trial should either be called off or that he should receive a pardon. He referred to Netanyahu as a 'Great Hero' who has rendered considerable service to the state of Israel.

The statements stirred discussions about international political support and the implications of external influence on legal proceedings involving high-profile figures.

