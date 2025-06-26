Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has stepped into the legal fray surrounding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling for the dismissal or pardon of his corruption trial. Netanyahu, indicted on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust, maintains his innocence as the trial proceeds in Israeli courts.

On Truth Social, Trump described Netanyahu as a 'hero' and claimed the United States would support him, similarly to its historical support for Israel. Despite Trump's vocal advocacy, reports indicate that Israeli President Issac Herzog has not received any formal request for a pardon.

While Trump's comments painted Netanyahu as a victim of judicial overreach, reminiscent of Trump's own legal challenges, they contrasted with his recent criticism of Israel's military actions against Iran post-ceasefire. This dual dynamic underscores the complex and often tense relationship between the U.S. and its Middle Eastern ally.

(With inputs from agencies.)