Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Legal Battles

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly called for a pardon for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, currently on trial for corruption charges. Trump suggests U.S. intervention, though Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid stresses non-interference in Israeli legal matters. Trump's comments coincide with ongoing Israeli-U.S. tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 13:37 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 13:37 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump has emphatically appealed for Israel to pardon Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or halt his ongoing corruption trial. Trump's remarks imply potential U.S. intervention, likening Netanyahu's trial to a "witch hunt," a term often used by Trump regarding his own legal challenges.

Netanyahu, indicted in 2019 on charges including bribery and fraud, has so far maintained his innocence as his trial unfolds. Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid rebuffed Trump's suggestion, emphasizing that U.S. interference is inappropriate in the legal proceedings of a sovereign nation.

Trump has praised Netanyahu as a "warrior," citing U.S. support for Israel's military actions. However, his comments have sparked controversy, especially given recent tensions between the U.S. and Israel over post-ceasefire strikes on Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

