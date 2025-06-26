Left Menu

Hope Amid Chaos: The Struggle for Freedom in Gaza

Liran Berman finds renewed hope for the release of his brothers, Gali and Ziv, who have been held captive in Gaza for 629 days. The US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran could pressure Hamas, improving chances for diplomacy. Families of hostages endure a long-standing ordeal amidst Middle Eastern conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Orakiva | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:22 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:22 IST
After 629 days in captivity, Liran Berman clings to renewed hope that his twin brothers, Gali and Ziv, may soon walk free from Gaza. A US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Iran has rekindled optimism, despite past collapses of such agreements.

The recent truce is believed to have isolated Hamas more than ever, as it faces decreased backing from Iran following fierce Israeli offensives. Berman and others hope this newfound isolation could force the group to soften its negotiating stance, sparking expectations for a diplomatic resolution.

For the families of hostages, the long ordeal persists. Over 56,000 Palestinians have perished, but as the conflict shifts, there is hope for seizing the current momentum to orchestrate a comprehensive ceasefire deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

