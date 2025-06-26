Left Menu

Rijiju Slams Congress Over Emergency, Unveils Development Initiatives in Himachal

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Congress for the 1975 Emergency, labeling it a 'murder of the Constitution,' during his visit to Shimla. Rijiju announced key development projects in Himachal Pradesh, stressing the government's commitment to enhancing infrastructure and promoting sports in the region's remote areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:35 IST
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju accused Congress of committing a 'murder of the Constitution' during the 1975 Emergency, speaking at a press conference in Shimla on Thursday. He remarked that the Emergency choked media freedoms and suppressed individual liberties.

Rijiju emphasized that remembering the past authoritarian practices remains crucial, urging Congress to acknowledge contemporary hypocrisy by holding Constitution Day as 'Samvidhan Hatya Divas.' He also outlined the infrastructural projects sanctioned for Himachal Pradesh, including a ₹78 crore investment in sports and public facilities for the Trans-Himalayan Belt.

The Minister announced additional contributions to the development of winter sports within Himachal's tribal zones, illustrating the federal commitment to the border-area development strategy. Responding to accusations of regional neglect, Rijiju stressed the Union Government's ongoing efforts to build superior infrastructure and maintain national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

