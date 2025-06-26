Left Menu

U.S. Diplomat Criticizes Hong Kong's National Security Law: A Threat to Democratic Voices

Gregory May, the U.S. consul general in Hong Kong, criticizes the use of the National Security Law to jail pro-democracy campaigners like Jimmy Lai. He highlights concerns over transnational repression and the broader U.S.-China relationship, amid President Trump's call to release Lai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-06-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 14:49 IST
Jimmy Lai

In a recent address, Gregory May, the outgoing U.S. consul general in Hong Kong, voiced strong criticism against the National Security Law's application to imprison pro-democracy figures such as media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The diplomat cited concerns over broader transnational repression of activists abroad.

May emphasized that the U.S. government's apprehensions extend beyond Lai's case, noting the numerous individuals in Hong Kong jailed for peacefully expressing political opinions. Lai, who has remained in solitary confinement for over 1,500 days, faces serious charges under the China-imposed law.

As May prepares to move to Beijing to serve as the deputy head of the U.S. mission, he also condemned Hong Kong's efforts to target overseas activists with arrest warrants and urged international attention to these critical human rights issues amid tense Sino-American relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

