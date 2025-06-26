Rajnath Singh Bolsters Defense Ties with Belarus
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh engaged in talks with Belarusian and Russian counterparts amidst the SCO conclave in Qingdao. Discussions centered on reinforcing bilateral defense cooperation and regional security. The meetings highlight India's strategic focus on enhancing ties within this multilateral platform.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh intensified India's defense ties with Belarusian counterpart Viktor Khrenin during a meeting on Thursday. The talks occur as part of the accelerating conversations within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in Qingdao.
Engagements focused on strengthening bilateral defense cooperation and enhancing the regional security framework amid evolving strategic concerns, said a defense ministry spokesperson in New Delhi.
Singh also conferred with Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov to deliberate on emerging regional security dynamics and advancing bilateral defense and strategic collaborations, underlining India's growing emphasis on its strategic partners.
