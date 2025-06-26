Political Shake-up: Ramaphosa Removes Deputy Trade Minister

In a surprising move, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has dismissed Andrew Whitfield, a politician from the Democratic Alliance, from his role as deputy trade minister. This decision affects the key coalition partner of Ramaphosa's African National Congress.

Despite the dismissal, Ramaphosa has no plans for a wholesale cabinet reshuffle, as confirmed by his office's statement on Thursday. This targeted action has raised concerns within the Democratic Alliance.

The Democratic Alliance's spokesperson labeled the removal as 'a very serious development,' and announced that the party's Federal Executive would convene later on Thursday to deliberate on the implications of this political maneuver.

