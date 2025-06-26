Spain's Controversial Amnesty Law: Court Ruling Ushers Political Relief

Spain's Constitutional Court delivered a crucial verdict on Thursday, upholding significant aspects of a contentious amnesty law enacted by the Socialist government post-Catalonia's 2017 secession attempt, which has pardoned over 300 individuals.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, speaking from Brussels, hailed the decision as splendid news for Spain. He emphasized that the amnesty guarantees the country's unity, development, prosperity, and harmony among its citizens and regions. The law was negotiated in 2023 between Sanchez's Socialist Party and two Catalan separatist groups in a trade for their backing of his minority coalition in a parliamentary vote critical to his tenure as prime minister.

The ruling brings a measure of reprieve for Sanchez amidst corruption charges looming over his party. The court underscored that while amnesty isn't barred by the Constitution, it is constitutionally permissible if it caters to an exceptional situation serving a public interest. This interpretation has, however, been met with stern opposition from conservatives who argue the law is an unconstitutional political gambit for retaining power. The decision doesn't extend to former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who remains in self-imposed exile.

(With inputs from agencies.)